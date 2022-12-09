Not Available

Moving to the big city to chase your dreams is a classic American story. And every year, thousands of fresh-faced young men and women abandon their small town roots in favor of the uncertainty and chaos of urban life. DEAD ON ARRIVAL follows naïve newcomers who quickly learn that the city streets are not only teeming with excitement and opportunity, but also riddled with crime and violence. Caught in the hustle of city living, these innocent young adults are set on a dangerous trajectory the moment they set foot in a new city-they are DEAD ON ARRIVAL - unfortunate victims of their own ambitions and dreams.