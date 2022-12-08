Not Available

There is no such thing as the perfect crime. DEAD RECKONING shows why. From fingerprinting to ballistics, fibre analysis to autopsies, crucial clues are always left at the crime scene and it's the job of forensic investigators to uncover them. With their growing arsenal of gadgets and techniques it is more and more likely that damning evidence will be discovered. DEAD RECKONING brings the forensic science of CSI and Wire In the Blood to life with real cases, real detectives, real techniques and real convictions. Episodes Include: Blood Spatter Body Clues Bullets and Blood Buttons and Bugs Crime Scene Alibis DNA's Debut Fingering the Killer Fire and Metal Invisible Clues Left at the Scene Tracings in Blood Unusual Clues”