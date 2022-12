Not Available

A modern adaptation of the classic novel-poem by Nikolai Gogol. The action takes place in our days. Chichikov, an enterprising and not without charm official from Moscow, this time does not buy up dead souls from small-minded provincials, but sells them places in the cemetery next to celebrities. He arrives in the County town of N and quickly makes" big and small " connections there. These bright acquaintances will benefit him and open up new opportunities for personal gain.