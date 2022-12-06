Dead Space

Not Available

In the distant future, humanity has colonized worlds beyond Earth's solar system. Two-hundred years prior, a man named Michael Altman discovered an artifact of unknown origin (known as "the marker") which led him to begin a new religion - Unitology - that supposedly taught the truth about human existence. Altman was later killed, allegedly by the government, in an attempt to silence the truth - however, the veracity of this account has yet to be confirmed. In present time, a new marker has been discovered on another colony and strange things have been happening amongst the colonists.