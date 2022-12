Not Available

British pests are incredibly unpleasant but, generally speaking, they don’t leap at your throat and try and kill you. So how will nine UK pest controllers fare when they swap their usual infestations of ants, wasps and rats for super-sized spiders, poisonous snakes and lethal crocs? We’re sure they’ll be fine. When it comes down to it, what really is the difference between a cockroach and a crocodile? You just need a bigger net, right?