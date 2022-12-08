Not Available

MSNBC Host and NBC News Correspondent/Anchor Tamron Hall joins Investigation Discovery as host of an all-new, fast-paced, weekly investigative news program, DEADLINE: CRIME WITH TAMRON HALL. A respected anchor and investigative journalist, Hall knows first-hand the effect of violent crime, as her older sister was a murder victim in a case that is still officially unsolved. In each one-hour episode, Hall is joined by a core team of correspondents with extensive knowledge of law enforcement, to go beyond the headlines and explore not only what happened, but why it happened.