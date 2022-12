Not Available

Wildlife presenter Steve Backshall is on a mission to meet 60 of the deadliest animals on earth. The action kicks off in South Africa, where Steve's first encounter is nearly his last, as he gets closer than expected with one of Africa's biggest killers - the mighty hippopotamus. Unscathed and undeterred, he goes in search of crocodiles, and gets hands-on with Africa's deadly snakes and venomous spiders.