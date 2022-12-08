Not Available

Here's your choice: would you rather get electrocuted by an electric eel or a Taser? Or your house is on fire, what's the best way to escape: through the window or down the stairs? Or the engine of your aircraft fails, what would you rather be in: a helicopter or a plane? Deadly Dilemmas gives you a load of hypothetical situations in every episode, and all you have to is decide which is the more survivable. Then we'll tell you the science behind why! Think of it as a kind of dangerous version of Play Your Cards Right, where the decision between higher or lower will make the difference between life or death!