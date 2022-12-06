Deadly Games

Not Available

To take his mind off his divorce, antimatter physicist Gus Lloyd started programming an action video game where he was the hero, his ex-wife Lauren Ashborne was the sidekick, and his father Jordan Kenneth Lloyd was Sebastian Jackal, a satanic figure who wanted to destroy the world with an army of thugs based on the people who made Gus' life a living hell. The antimatter experiments Gus and his friend Peter Rucker were running went haywire, reading the game's villain file and sending them into the real world to act out their programming. Gus, Lauren, and Peter are then forced to play the game for real.