Renowned zoologist, animal trainer, and television presenter Dave Salmoni is no stranger to adventure. Having trekked the globe to study creatures and their unique ecosystems, Dave has walked the line between the wild and human world to explore the delicate balance between wildlife and civilization. From the people behind the stunning natural history series, PLANET EARTH and NORTH AMERICA, DEADLY ISLANDS sees Dave's skills tested to the limits as he lives alongside some of Mother Nature's fiercest predators. Dave visits some of the world's most remote islands to investigate how and why their native inhabitants have been so spectacularly successful at surviving - despite the harshest of conditions. In a unique approach that blends all the splendour of a natural history documentary series with an incredible investigative twist, audiences follow Dave as detective while he sets out to crack some of the last big secrets surrounding some of the world's most successful natural-born killers. Only by venturing closer than most would dare to some of the planet's most dangerous animals-from the great hammerhead shark to the grizzly bear. Can Dave uncover their secrets. How have they come to thrive so spectacularly in these remote places, often in confined island settings? Dave's skills will be tested to the limits as he lives alongside some of Mother Nature's fiercest predators, on some of the world's most remote islands,all to solve the DEADLY ISLANDS.