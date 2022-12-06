Not Available

Female murderers are often times more horrifying and intriguing than their male counterparts. Their worlds are often defined by obsession, greed, and revenge. Deadly Women fuses bone-chilling story-telling, sumptuous period drama and forensic fact in a bid to explore history's most alluring female killers. Each episode profiles four famous cases from the past; killers and their victims are brought to life by elaborate dramatized reconstructions. The program will span four centuries and seven countries to explore the makings of these deadly women. Candice DeLong, a former FBI agent and profiler, and Dr. Janis Amatuzio, a forensic pathologist will also join the program to give a deeper insight into the crimes and the women who commit them.