Not Available

Deadtime Stories

  • Fantasy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

DHX Media

Based on the popular eponymous children's book series written by Annette and Gina Cascone, "Deadtime Stories" stars Jennifer Stone as "The Babysitter," who shares stories from her collection with children every week, chronicling kids' eerie encounters, from hauntings to monsters to supernatural occurrences. In each episode kids embark on different thrilling adventures with ghostly tales, including a grave with something unusual buried inside, a wishing game gone awry and a magic kit with irreversible tricks.

Cast

Jennifer StoneBabysitter

View Full Cast >

Images