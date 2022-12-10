Deai-kei Saito de 70-nin to Jissai ni Atte Sono Hito ni Aisou na Hon wo Susumemakutta 1-nen no Koto

Not Available

Nanako Hanada works as a manager of a bookstore. Her bookstore doesn’t have many customers, due to the rise of digital formats. Nanako Hanada and her husband Ken are also on the verge of divorcing. Her work life and personal life are equally in rough shape. One day, Nanako Hanada signs up for online dating site AU×AU and leaves one sentence in her profile, which is "I will recommend a book that suits you right now." Whenever she meets someone in person from the dating site AU×AU, she recommends a book to them.