This series sees five of the world's most revered buyers in a secret Aladdin's cave. Here they meet with members of the public who arrive, one by one, with an item they think might have value or be of special interest to the Dealers. With a huge breadth of knowledge and global connections, however rare, bizarre or expensive the items, the Dealers will offer top prices if they think they can find a way of turning it into profit. They may have different backgrounds in the world of high-stakes buying and selling but the Dealers all have deep pockets and are ready to bid against each other to get their hands on the collectibles.