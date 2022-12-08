Not Available

The girl they called "Winnipeg's Sweetheart," Deanna Durbin, captured the hearts of movie fans everywhere with her irresistible charm and golden voice. From her debut in 1939 to the release of her last film in 1944, Deanna was an international superstar and box-office sensation. Then at the height of her fame, she walked away from Hollywood forever. Now her movie magic lives on in this special 6-film set, Deanna Durbin Sweetheart Pack. This rare treasure includes some of her best-loved films, including the Academy Award nominated Three Smart Girls; First Love, a modern riff on the classic Cinderella story; It Started with Eve, a tender-hearted musical farce; Lady on a Train, a crazy who-done-it; and Can't Help Singing, the film that takes Deanna out to the Old West in search of romance and adventure. All the music, romance and laughter is yours to own in the collection that's a treat for movie lovers and a must own for fans of one of Hollywood's most cherished legends.