Set amongst the green grass of Glasgow, Dear Green Place takes a snapshot of life amongst the parkies and shows the comical reality behind an innocent stroll in the park. From a bone idle horse to unrequited love. The two parkies featured in Dear Green Place, Riordin and McAllister, are played by Paul Riley and Paul Blair. The park keeper, Mr Henderson is played by Ford Kiernan. Wallace and Woody, the two junior parkies are played by Martin Docherty and Johnny Austin. Stable girl Michelle, and café assistant Tina, played by River City stars Jenny Ryan and Carmen Pieraccini respectively. The park lecturer Martin Toner is played by Michael MacKenzie.