Dear Heaven

Ji Young Sun (Han Hye Sook), when she was very young, gave away her daughter Lee Ja Kyung (Yoon Jung Hee) after giving birth. She later remarries and creates a new family, but soon after, her husband dies leaving her behind with her stepson Gu Wang Mo (Lee Tae Gon) and daughter Gu Seul Ah (Lee Soo Kyung). Lee Ja Kyung now grown, after being orphaned once again as a child by the passing of her foster parents, lives a life of loneliness and lack of love. Her birth mother Young Sun comes to find her, but in order to keep her daughter Ja Kyung by her side, tries to match her up with her stepson.