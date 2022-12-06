Not Available

John, a schoolteacher, is a recent divorcee whose wife Wendy has left him for his best friend. John is a mild-mannered chap but this event has left him shell-shocked, unable to speak without stumbling over his words and finding it difficult to face up to living alone. To aid the healing process, he joins a divorced and separated encounter group, 1-2-1, where others in a similar situation seek solace in each other's company. Unfortunately, on the surface at least, the group throws up more problems than it solves.