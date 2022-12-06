Not Available

Dr Evadne Hinge and Dame Hilda Bracket were the stage names of George Logan and Patrick Fyffe respectively. The characters of Hinge and Bracket were an elderly, intellectual soprano and pianist; in these personae the male Logan and Fyffe played and sang songs to comic effect. They made many appearances on television and radio and have a cult following. Dear Ladies is a series of half-hour episodes starring Hinge and Bracket portraying a genteel English inter-war world of cucumber sandwiches, bell ringing, bowls tournaments, church fetes and old-fashioned values recalled through the ladies. Their work is also frequently littered with double entendres. They share a house in the fictional village of Stackton Tressel in Suffolk, where they amuse themselves with recitals of Gilbert & Sullivan, Noel Coward and Ivor Novello. Hinge and Bracket appeared in three series of their own BBC TV show Dear Ladies on BBC 2, between 1983 and 1985. Locations were filmed in picturesque Cheshire towns and villages, including Knutsford, Great Budworth and Nantwich.