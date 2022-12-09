Not Available

The Li family was blessed with not one, but four beloved daughters, and though they've all grown up and gone their own ways, these four sisters — Li Lian Qing (Hong Xiao Ling), Li Yi Wan (Joanne Tseng), Li Qing Qing (Xiao Xun) and Li Xiao Xi (Fangzhi You) — find themselves reconnecting under the same household once again. From surviving divorce to navigating careers and college, there isn't anything the four Li sisters can't work out together in this heartwarming drama about modern family life.