Dear My Name

In an alternate world, the name of one's soulmate is magically engraved on a person's body and is naturally drawn into finding each other. However, there are also those who are "unnamed" with the freedom to find their own soulmate on their own. Jung Ji Woo became "named" during middle school but years passed and she still has not met her soulmate she only knew by name. Yang Sae Rom is Jung Ji Woo's best friend and she's "unnamed". She has been dating trying to find her own soulmate. Will they ever find their soulmates? Is being "named" a guarantee of loving someone or is being "unnamed" and going through the process of dating better?