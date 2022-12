Not Available

In this comedy, Peter Lawford plays a college instructor named Bill Hastings who gave up teaching to become the writer of the advice-to-the-lovelorn column in the Los Angeles Daily Star. Bill Hastings wrote under the name Miss Phoebe Goodheart. His own love interest was Mickey Riley. A competitive female sports writer at the same paper. Mr. Fosdick played by Charles Lane was their boss. Humphrey played by Joe Corey was a copyboy trying to make it at the paper.