Dear Prince

The crew from My Little Princess is back with a new drama. This time, Zhang Yu Xi will play an ordinary girl while the new male lead Melvin Sia will be the one with prince syndrome. Crazy fan Sun Xiao Tao’s biggest wish is to go to a concert of her favorite idol Zhou Yi Ran. Furthermore, she wants to fulfill the promise she once made to him. When her dream finallyis about to come true, she bumps into Jiang Hao and her ticket for Zhou Yi Ran’s Japan concert gets ripped. From then on, the fates of these two become strangely entangled… (Source: CdramaBase)