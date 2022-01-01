Dear Students!

Not Available

Seito Shokun! is a Japanese manga written and illustrated by Yoko Shoji. It is serialized in Kodansha's Shōjo Friend from 1977 to 1984. The individual chapters were published into 24 tankōbon by Kodansha between February 1978 and June 1985. Seito Shokun! received the won the second Kodansha Manga Award in 1978 for the shōjo category. Kodansha made a one-shot spin-off of the series in September, 1983 and re-released the manga into 12 kanzenban volumes between December 12, 1995 and March 12, 1996. The sequel to the manga, Seito Shokun! Kyoshi-hen had its first tankōbon published on April 13, 2004. The manga was adapted into an original video animation by Ashi Productions. Directed by Mitsuo Kusakabe, it was broadcast on Fuji TV on February 23, 1986. The manga was adapted into a Japanese television drama of the same name. Directed by Karaki Marehiro and Tamura Naoki, the drama's 10 episodes was broadcast on TV Asahi between April 20, 2007 and June 22, 2007.