Not Available

“Dear.M” will tell the story of the campus-wide search for the mysterious “M,” an individual who is mentioned in an anonymous post on a Seoyeon University online community. The realistic romance drama will follow the changing relationships and budding romances between various characters in the wake of all the buzz about “M.” Ma Joo-A is a 2nd year student in the Business Administration Department at Seoyeon University. She has a warm heart and bright personality. She is not interested in pursuing a dream or having a romantic relationship. She has never had a boyfriend before. Cha Min-Ho is a 2nd year student in the Computer Science Department at Seoyeon University. He has a talent for developing apps with innovative ideas. He has been friends with Ma Joo-A for 12 years. Seo Ji-Min is a student in the Economics Department at Seoyeon University. She is also a member of the schools cheering squad.