8 young women are found murdered over a period from 2005-2009 in Jennings, La. population just over 10,000 people. The young women were allegedly involved in prostitution and were drug addicts according to most family members. They also knew each other. Some say later victims were actual witnesses in the murders and/or deaths of the first victims. According to the book written by Ethan Brown, suspicions lie with a local drug dealer and local law enforcement.