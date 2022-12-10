Not Available

Death Note

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The show stars Masataka Kubota as Light Yagami, Kento Yamazaki as L, and Mio Yūki as Near / Mello and focuses on the story of an intelligent yet reserved college student named Light Yagami, who finds a mysterious black notebook known as the Death Note, which can kill anyone whose name is written within its pages. Intrigued with the notebook's god-like abilities, he begins to use the Death Note to kill those whom he sees as unworthy of life, in a bid to change the world into a utopia. Soon, the student/vigilante finds himself pursued by an enigmatic international detective, known only as: "L".

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images