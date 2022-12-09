Not Available

Death Note (2015)

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Nippon Television Network Corporation

Light Yagami is an ordinary university student. One day, he receives a death note which changes his life. The death note awakens his warped sense of justice and genius. He becomes murderer Kira and punishes criminals. L is a well known private detective. L appears in front of Light Yagami. L defines Kira as evil and decides to catch Kira. Then N, who has a beautiful appearance but dangerous existence, appears.

Cast

Masataka KubotaYagami Light
Kento YamazakiL
Mio YukiN
Hinako SanoAmane Misa
Reiko FujiwaraYagami Sayu
Megumi SekiHimura Akiko

