Death Parade

"Welcome to QuinnDecim." What greets two unsuspecting guests is a strange bar, QuinnDecim, and the white-haired bartender, Decim. "From here you two shall begin a battle where your lives hang in the balance," he says to introduce the Death Game. Before long the guests' true natures become apparent. As a matter of course, at the game's end Decim is revealed to be the "arbiter." Decim's judgement on the two guests is...