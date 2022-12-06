Not Available

Every death is unique - and if it's unexplained or unexpected and the cause is unknown, the team at the Coroner's Court must investigate it. With unprecedented access to forensic pathologists, mortuary technicians, police and the coroner herself, Death Unexplained follows Her Majesty's coroner Alison Thompson and her team as they examine in painstaking detail mysterious, violent and unnatural deaths in west London, one of the busiest jurisdictions in the country. Behind each case is also a very human story; these are movingly told by the families of the deceased, revealing more about their lives and the circumstances of their deaths.