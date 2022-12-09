Death's Organ

Not Available

Kyota Numazaki is the director of a TV program production company. He discovers a female body in a forest in Fuji. The autopsy concludes that the female froze to death, but a kidney from the body was removed. Detective Shiroi doubts the conclusion of the autopsy report. Meanwhile, female patient Haruko Takakura receives an artificial dialysis. Her daughter appeals to Dr. Seiichiro Hino to give her kidney to her mother, but Dr. Seiichiro Hino opposes. An injured man and woman are brought to the hospital. Director of the Hospital, Isamu Ota, learns from the scars of the injured persons, that a kidney transplant was carried out between the man and woman. He also learns that the kidney was sold and bought. He reports his discovery to the police. TV program director Kyota Numazaki decides to cover the story between the female body and the organ trade.