Debbie Travis' Facelift was a home improvement reality television show that ran from January 28, 2003 to December 30, 2005. It was produced in Canada for Home & Garden Television and also aired in the United States on the American version of the network, Home & Garden Television. It is hosted by interior designer Debbie Travis, and was based out of Montreal, Quebec. The show's format is that of a surprise renovation; a family member or loved one contacts the show to arrange a 'facelift' of a part of the home for the unsuspecting target. By taking advantage of the target's absence, the 'Facelift team' moves in for the duration to renovate as quickly as possible. Much of the show's drama is based around time and budget constraints in completing the job before the target returns, and upon the reaction of the target once they see the completed work.