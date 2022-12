Not Available

South Korean pop culture has grown to become a major driver of global culture, along with its blockbuster dramas and skincare products. Yet, how much do we really know about the country, its people, their passions, and their peeves? Joi visits her motherland to understand what it takes to keep this country pulsating as it gains global adoration in recent years. She explores what is driving this success and the price South Koreans are paying for it.