From HGTV Website: Decorating Cents is for homeowners who care about and want variety in home decor, but are trying to stay within an affordable budget. In each episode, host Joan Steffend and guest designers provide room makeovers costing less than $500, ways to turn trash into treasures and tips on making a room feel and look fresh just by rearranging furniture and adding a few inexpensive accessories. Decorating Cents is intended to inspire viewers to use inexpensive objects and their own ingenuity to decorate. The program is not designed to give specific step-by-step instructions or resources. Details are provided on HGTV.com when available.