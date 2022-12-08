Not Available

Deep frying has sizzled to a whole new level in recent years -- even beer can be tossed into hot oil and re-emerge as part of a finger lickin' treat. ``Deep Fried Masters'' is a competition series that celebrates the inventiveness of deep frying by incorporating heated competitions at state fairs, including the Georgia State Fair, the Got to Be NC Festival and the Fiesta San Antonio. Each episode features eight competitors in a three-round challenge, and a judging panel that consists of three ``state fair legends'' picks the winner based on his or her deep-fry expertise in creativity, marketability, and skill level.