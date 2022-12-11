Deep in My Heart

Not Available

A story about unraveling mysteries and healing follows a man with special abilities and a woman with a dual personality. Kong Yi Fei has many identities. He is a music teacher at a liberal arts school and a criminal psychologist with a talent to see the past through the sense of touch. Han Bing is a hot-blooded female reporter whose other self is a soul that is raging wild. The two meet after being accidentally pulled into a serial murder case. Together with their detective friend Xu Gao Sheng, they work together to capture the real culprit.