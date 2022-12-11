Deep in the Realm of Conscience

Not Available

During the reign of Emperor Shang of Tang, Lee Longgei and his aunt Princess Taiping launch a coup that kills ambitious power-seeking Empress Wai, restoring Prince of Xiang, Li Dan to his throne. The palace appears to be returning to peace, but beneath the palace's tranquil facade lurks an undercurrent of tension. Some people act against their conscience for power, while others give up everything else for the sake of their loved ones. Deep in the palace, layers upon layers of secrets are exposed.