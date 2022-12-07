Deep Sea Salvage

Not Available

Who do you call when you've got thousands of tons of gnarled metal over 100 feet deep in the water, threatening to wreak environmental havoc if you don't get it out? The Bisso family of Louisiana has been the answer for more than a century, assembling along history of expertise at incredibly dangerous and highly technical jobs of sea salvage and excavation. At Bisso Marine, they know that death and dismemberment are part of the business--but when it's a family business, those treacherous stakes are ratcheted up even higher