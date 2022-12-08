The quest for proof of the paranormal goes deeper than ever – Deep South that is. Deep South Paranormal follows a bayou-based team on a mission. Steeped in the rich history of their homeland, they want to unlock the mysteries that have baffled Southerners for years. They are a homegrown blend of self-proclaimed rednecks who share a passion for this part of the country and the paranormal events that take place there. They take on anything from swamp apparitions to haunted plantation houses and Southern voodoo legends.
