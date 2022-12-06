Deepwater Black

Not Available

In the future, a deadly and unstoppable virus has wiped out virtually all of mankind. In a last-ditch effort to save humanity, the ship Deepwater is launched, stocked with clones in cryogenic freeze who do not carry the virus. Its mission: stay in space until the virus has run its course, then return to Earth so the people on board can repopulate it. However, the plan is thrown off course when the ship's crew is awakened to deal with an unexpected danger. The six youngsters avert disaster, but then are forced to deal with the implications of who and what they are, and how they're going to complete their mission of bringing the Deepwater safely back to Earth and saving humanity from extinction.