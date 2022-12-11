Definitely Not Today

Not Available

Mi Chong is a young man with crippling social anxiety. He is so unsatisfied with his miserable existence, which mainly involves staying at home all day, frozen with fear about social interaction, that he finally decides to end his life. He heads down to a nearby river, intent on committing suicide. But when he sees a young girl named Zhi Liu in the river, about to drown, he instinctively dives in to save her. Little did he know but Zhi Liu has also been through a very rough time. Unlike him, she is an extrovert, but her tumultuous family life has taken its toll on her, and she wants to get away from the people who have caused her pain. An unlikely friendship develops between these two individuals, despite their polar opposite personalities – but could love also follow?