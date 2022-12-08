Definitive History of WWII

Not Available

1939-1945. Six years. Within the scope of history, six years is a relatively short period of time. But, these six years entirely changed the world - producing battles and shaping lives beyond anything civilized man had known before. Thirty-five million people died in this war and many of these people were never in uniform. As for the men in uniform, the soldiers witnessed incredible events and performed duties that redefined bravery. There was no ambiguity regarding good and evil. When it all finally came to an end, the whole planet had to look forward and see what the future would bring, but they also had to look back to see what the world has learned. -from the DVD collection cover