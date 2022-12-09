Not Available

A season of compelling, untold stories revealing a glimpse of life as a young, disabled person will air on BBC Three this summer including the factual drama Don’t Take My Baby and The World’s Worst Place To Be Disabled?, presented by the disabled journalist Sophie Morgan. Through 15 specialist documentaries, current affairs features, a factual drama and a comedy panel game show, BBC Three’s ‘Defying the Label’ season will explore issues ranging from invisible injuries to acquiring a disability later in life; sex and romance; poverty; bullying; hate crime and role models.