Malou is a woman living in a fancy Stockholm suburb, but her successful facade is on the verge of collapsing . When she happens to stumble across 47 million SEK from a robbery, she opens up a bakery in order to launder the money. Liana is an indebted single mom who was abandoned when her ex got arrested for that same robbery. When Liana unwillingly gets involved in the hunt for the money, the two women's paths cross.