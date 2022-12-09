Not Available

In "Déjà-Vu" we follow Florence Fierens, a busy career woman and radio host. With her own morning radio show, she reaches a national audience and is committed to women's rights and against domestic violence. However, her seemingly carefree life is turned upside down when her 15-year-old daughter Louise unexpectedly steps out of life. Grief-stricken, Florence searches for answers, together with her ex-husband and son. More and more it appears that Florence's life was not as perfect as she told herself.