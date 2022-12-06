Not Available

Dekh Bhai Dekh was a Hindi sitcom directed by Anand Mahendru, and starring Sushma Seth, Navin Nischol and Shekhar Suman in lead roles. It first aired in 1993. The story revolves around three generations of the Diwan family, who live as an extended family in an ancestral bungalow in the suburbs of Mumbai. The serial takes the viewer through their various ups and downs. Their never-say-die attitude helps them overcome sibling rivalry, relationship troubles, business problems, irksome parents and in-laws. A distinctive feature of this show were its fast speaking characters.