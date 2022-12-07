Delia Smith's Summer Collection

Not Available

Fire up the barbecue, rinse the rocket and seek out the sun-dried tomatoes, it's time to celebrate summertime with Delia with a delicious array of international flavours, by way of California, Italy, Spain, Greece and the Orient. Indeed this Summer Collection introduced a new level of culinary cosmopolitanism into British home cooking and caused supermarkets across the country to run out of ingredients as viewers enthusiastically took up her invitation to try something new. It is a testament to her pervading influence that much of what seemed new and exotic at the time has since become almost ubiquitous in contemporary British cuisine, including rocket, goats cheese and lemon grass. Be it a light lunch or a dessert bonanza you're after, there's something to satisfy your palette with recipes including Salmon Steaks with Avocado and Créme Fraîche, Sautéed Asparagus with Eggs and Parmesan and home-made ice creams. Ingredients are clearly presented and also available in the corresponding book. At a total running time of nearly five hours, this double video set provides a comprehensive seasonal guide to summer cooking in the kitchen and outside on the barbecue