Delia Smith's Winter Collection

Delia's Winter Collection, takes up where her best-selling Summer Collection left off, completing the full cycle of the cooking calendar. This book is a joyful celebration of the season rich with autumn fruits and winter vegetables, fish and game, soups and roasts, casseroles and comfort food. Delia seeks to investigate new ways to bring out the fullest flavour of ingredients, whether its by oven-roasting or grilling to concentrate the essence of a dish, or by her individual blending of flavours to transform even the simplest of recipes. Delia has searched out new ways to save you time, and shares her ideas for creamy risottos made in the oven, vegetable combinations to cook alongside main courses, and preserves that eliminate fuss. As millions of Delias followers have come to expect, her Winter Collection reassures the least confident of cooks while offering inspiration to the more experienced.