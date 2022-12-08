Delia's How To Cook

Not Available

In this simple-to-follow cookery course for people of all ages and abilities, Delia returns to the very roots of cooking to look at the techniques and the staple ingredients which underline the best traditions of British cookery. Delia sees it as an answer to an urgent need. There are more recipes than ever on television and yet it seems that many of us have forgotten how to put together a wholesome, nutritious meal that doesn't come ready-made in a packet. Delia is convinced from the questions she receives that people are no longer handed down the basics. In a world where people have less time than ever, they feel intimidated by the thought of cooking. How to Cook: Part One covers the staple ingredients which form the basis of the worlds foods—rice, flour, potatoes, pasta, and eggs. With her unique powers of communication Delia removes the fear and mystique from cooking both the simplest and quickest and the more advanced dishes with these essential tools of the trade. Perfect sponge cakes, fail-safe pastry, and Delia's guide to the Great British Breakfast rub shoulders with an everlasting souffle and tempura prawns. For the health conscious there are chips that you don't have to fry and Delia's amazing no-fat white sauce. And, if you can't even boil an egg, Delia will show you how to do that as well, in this complete guide to cookery for the 21st century.