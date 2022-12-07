Delicious Japan II

Not Available

The second season of TVB's popular gourmet travel program Delicious Japan continues to bring viewers on a tasty, whirlwind journey through Japan. Hosted by TVB starlet Suki Chui and sushi expert Zheng Sheng Tao, this time the program focuses its travels in Hokkaido, with culinary stops in Cape Soya, Abashiri, Hidaka, Hakodate, and other locations. Delicious Japan introduces different representative dishes and food specialties in a fun, informative, and mouth-watering manner. The hosts also embark on culinary adventures like fish market auction bidding and matsutake mushroom picking in the mountains. Delicious Japan offers viewers great traveling and eating tips for future trips and vicarious gourmet meals from the couch.